Local Christmas tree farmer gets chosen for Capital display

PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Jim Rockis and family own and operates quarter pine farms in Preston County and Smithfield, PA.

Hes been running his tree and breeding farm for over 30 years, but this year is a little different.

For the first time, two of Rockis’s trees were selected to be displayed at the capital during the holidays.

“It’s just great that here in WV we have some really cool agriculture commodities, and we are doing a lot of unique things with the agriculture in this state that a lot of people that live in the state aren’t aware of very innovative things”, Jim Rockis Tree Farm Owner.

The two Canaan Firs that were selected originate right here in the mountain state.

“West Virginia should be proud of the fact that Canaan Fir Christmas tree originates in Canaan valley in West Virginia and Jims work that he’s going to take this to the next level are going to help Christmas tree farmers all over because it’s a seed source that can grow in ground the number one Fraser Fir can’t”, Beth Bossio Stepdaughter and Employee.

It takes around ten years for Christmas tree farmers to grow you perfect tree and they want you to know they are trying to keep up with demand.

“It’s a good ten years from the time it’s a seed and I think that’s what’s so important when people are talking about the tight supply for Christmas tree farmers we are the only commodity that takes that many years 7 years to be able to harvest it and provide it to a family for the holidays so we ask people to be patient as we get caught up from all the recent years of people realizing the experience that our crop provides is nothing like an artificial tree”, Beth Bossio Stepdaughter and Employee.

Even though, it’s a lot of work Jim says it’s always been fun for him.

“It’s been a lot of fun for me I don’t feel like I’ve ever worked a day in my life when I come up here and actually do work, I truly enjoy this, and I hope I have several more years to continue doing that”, Jim Rockis Tree Farm Owner.

Since this is their first year displaying their trees in front of a capital building, Beth says she hopes the tradition continues and the White House calls her soon.

“I have goals someday maybe the White House or Biltmore in Asheville would be my second goal, but we have to wait a little longer to grow trees tall enough for that”, Beth Bossio Stepdaughter and Employee.

Quarter Pine Farms does sell Christmas trees for purchase in their Smithfield location and are celebrating the holiday season with a kickoff event on November 25th, Black Friday.

