Lucille M. Tackett, 81, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 11, 2022. She was born on January 29, 1941 in Bomont, WV and was the daughter of the late Cutie Mitchell and Edith Mitchell.

She married Raymond M. Tackett in 1961. He preceded her in death in 2018.

She is survived by her son, Raymond Duke Tackett (Tammy Diaz) of Bridgeport; daughter, Karen Propst and her husband Dwayne of Franklin; three grandsons, Corey Propst (Yuriko Kuga Propst) of Snowshoe, Jeremiah Propst of Bridgeport, and Zachary Propst of Franklin; and nephews/nieces Timmy Mitchell (Jeania), Harvey Tackett, Jr. (Debbie), Doug Tackett (Jane), Tim Tackett (Melanie), Janie Tackett Janous (Hal) , and Sheila Tackett Chandler (Tommy).

Lucille was the last surviving sibling in her family which included Joe Mitchell, Jack Mitchell, Donald Mitchell, and Deloris Mitchell Kelly (Homer).

Lucille was dedicated to God, family, and work. She was a long-time member of Stealey Assemblies of God where she taught Sunday School for many years. She graduated from Charleston General Hospital School of Nursing including classes at Morris Harvey College . She also earned a master’s degree from West Virginia Wesleyan. In 1964 the family moved to Harrison County where she began working at United Protestant Hospital which eventually transitioned into United Hospital Center, even moving from the old hospital to the new complex in Bridgeport in 2010. Upon retiring after 50 years, she was the longest serving employee of the hospital at that time. In addition to her career, she owned and operated apartments in Clarksburg and Bridgeport.

Lucille loved her grandchildren dearly and visited them often in Franklin. Bridgeport was a home away from home for the boys as they visited often and stayed in the summers to take swimming lessons and attend soccer camps. She enjoyed going on “adventures” with the boys which included hikes, playing tennis and basketball, and always teaching them. She was an avid reader and liked playing Scrabble and working crossword puzzles.

Lucille was an amazingly strong and intelligent person in all aspects of her life. She will be truly missed by those that knew her.

The Tackett family extends their sincere appreciation to Lucille’s home health caregivers Holly, Vicki, and Mary. Special thanks also to the staff at Harmony at White Oaks for the wonderful care she received in the Memory Care Unit and to Amedisys Hospice.

Condolences to the Tackett family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com.

Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Thursday, November 17, 2022, from 10 a.m. – 12 Noon, where services will be held at 12 Noon with Pastor Jerome Lewis presiding. Interment will follow in Bridgeport Cemetery.

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. (WDTV)

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.