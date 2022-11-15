Mason County man sentenced to 10 years for child porn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va.- A man from Mason County is sentenced to 10 years in prison for child pornography.

Joseph Hubman, 50, of Henderson, was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison, to be followed by 15 years of supervised release, for possession of child pornography. Hubman must also register as a sex offender.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on November 11, 2020, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Hubman’s home. Officers recovered multiple external hard drives, mobile phones, two desktop computers and a micro SD memory card. A forensic analysis of the devices revealed more than 18,000 videos depicting child pornography. Hubman admitted that he possessed the child pornography and that it included videos of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Mason County Sheriff’s Department, and the West Virginia State Police.

United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Julie White prosecuted the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and CEOS, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit www.justice.gov/psc.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case No. 3:22-cr-24

