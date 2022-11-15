MCSO searching for man connected to fatal crash

Chance Austin Williams
Chance Austin Williams(Monongalia County Sheriff's Office)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man allegedly connected to a fatal crash Tuesday morning.

Deputies were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident Tuesday morning around 4:10 on Greenbag Rd. near the intersection of Luckey Lane, according to a release from the MCSO.

When deputies arrived, they saw a vehicle that ran off the roadway into a ditch.

The driver of the vehicle, 47-year-old Jamey Lynn Corbin, of Fairmont, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release. Deputies said Corbin died of injuries “not consistent with a motor vehicle accident.”

During the investigation, the release says detectives determined that another person was in the vehicle when Corbin died.

Detectives are seeking the whereabouts of 23-year-old Chance Austin Williams, of Morgantown. He is considered armed and dangerous, deputies said.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to call the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office at 304-291-7260 or MECCA 911.

The MCSO is not releasing any further information at this time.

