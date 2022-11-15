Mooney launches 2024 bid for U.S. Senate

Rep. Alex Mooney
Rep. Alex Mooney
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Republican Congressman Alex X. Mooney (R-WV-02) announced his bid for the United States Senate on Tuesday.

Mooney said he is aiming to unseat Democrat incumbent Joe Manchin in 2024.

Mooney’s announcement comes on the heels of the 2022 midterm election, where he defeated Barry Wendell for U.S. House District 2.

In an announcement video, Mooney outlined his own plans to help working families in the Mountain State.

John Findlay, Mooney’s Campaign Manager, said Mooney has already built a strong foundation with voters in West Virginia.

“Alex Mooney has already built a strong foundation with West Virginia voters shown by his strong 2022 victories,” Findlay said. “Mooney’s proven conservative voting record and past support from President Trump make him the strongest candidate to defeat Democrat Joe Manchin, who has become far too liberal for West Virginia.”

After defeating fellow incumbent Rep. David McKinley by nearly twenty points in the 2022 primary, Mooney secured his reelection to the U.S. House on November 8, winning 66 percent of votes in the second district.

Alex Mooney has been serving West Virginia in Congress since 2015. He lives in Charles Town with his wife Grace and three children.

Manchin, who is 75 years old, has not announced if he plans to run for a fourth Senate term.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lyons out as WVU athletic director, Gee comments on Neal Brown’s job status
Troy and Brandy Pertuset
POLICE: Jane Lew couple charged with hate crime, allegedly shot black man with paint ball gun
Authorities said Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden got away on a Honda foreman...
Escaped inmate found dead, another captured, sheriff’s office says
Another Meadowbrook Mall business reportedly closing
Tyler Garner
Man shoots two boys, ages 5 and 7, with BB gun, police say

Latest News

The helicopter crashed onto state Route 17 along Blair Mountain.
Son of WVa helicopter crash victim files wrongful death suit
Demolition effort underway at Meadowbrook Mall to set way new anchor
Demolition effort underway at Meadowbrook Mall for new anchor
Civic Center updates.
City council hears presentation about potential changes to Benedum Civic Center
Bridgeport City Council.
Bridgeport to make updates to the city’s website