Rosella June George, 85, of Fairmont, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at WVU Medicine Ruby Memorial Hospital. She was born on March 23, 1937, in Nicholas County, a daughter of the late Winston Tinell and Lilly (Carte) Tinell.

Rosella worked as an in-home personal care provider.

Rosella is survived by her children, Debra George of Leesburg, Virginia, Steven Tracy of Kihei, HI, Rick George of Fairmont, Paula Crandall and her husband, Charley of White Hall, and Kimberly Shough and her husband, Scott of Fairmont; her grandchildren, April Chenoweth and her husband John, John Paul Crandall, Charli Crandall, Joshua George, Troy Shough, Michael George, and Paul George, III; his great grandchildren, John Chenoweth, Jr., Mason George, and Maddox George; her sisters, Ethel of Richwood, Dolly of Richwood, Mabel of Pennsylvania, Mildred of Richwood, and Mary of Florida; her brothers, Eddie, Hoy, Lou, and Ralph; her sisters-in-law, Shirley Martin of Willard, and Lena “Jean” Robert.

In addition to her parents, Rosella was preceded in death by her husband, James Calvin Martin; her son, Paul B. George, Jr; her sister, Patty; and her brother, Buck; her son-in-law, Lee B. Tracy.

Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Steven Tuell, officiating. Rosella will be cremated following the services.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

