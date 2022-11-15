Salute to Veterans: Vets for Guitars

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Throughout the month of November, WDTV will be giving a ‘Salute to Veterans’ by featuring local veterans and organization who help them each day on First at 4.

Jim Snyder with Vets for Guitars joined First at 4 on Tuesday.

He talked about how he got involved with the program and how it helps soldiers coming out of the service.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Salute to Veterans: Vets for Guitars
