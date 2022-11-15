State police continue to look for armed and dangerous man

William Matthew East
William Matthew East(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:27 PM EST
MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia State Police are looking for a person of interest in a Mercer County shooting. William Matthew East is considered armed and dangerous.

The shooting happened on Nov. 10 at around 6 pm on Glenwood Haven Road. One person was shot in the chest and has been released from the hospital.

Police believe East could still be in the area. They say East has a prior conviction for first degree robbery.

Another woman was arrested in connection to the shooting. State police identified her as Juliet Nicole Southern. She’s currently in Southern Regional Jail.

