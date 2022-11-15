Steven Lynn Marple

Steven Lynn Marple, 62, of Weston, went Home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 14, 2022. He passed surrounded by loving family at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.

Steven was born in Weston on March 22, 1960, a son of the late Clenley D. Marple and Marguerite Davis Marple. In addition to his parents, Steven was preceded in death by two sisters: Pamela McClain and Sheila Norman.

In December of 1980, Steven married Susan Marie Suttle and together they shared over forty-one wonderful years. She will miss him dearly.

Forever cherishing their memories of Steven are his loving wife, Susan Marple of Weston; two children: Chasidy Murray and husband, Danny, and Chad Marple and wife, Tosha, both of Weston; seven grandchildren: Megan, Ian, Bailey, Hailey, Bentley, Huxley, and Ripley; and several nieces and nephews.

Steven was a Lewis County High School graduate. Over the course of 35 years, Steven drove truck for various companies. He was a water truck driver for Ace Tank, hauled heavy equipment and water for Energy Contractors and Elite, and was a truck pusher for Hawg Hauling. Steven was Methodist by faith. He loved farming and tending to his cattle whom he treated like pets. Steven loved to hunt deer on the farm whenever he had the chance. He always loved to tell stories about work and coworkers. Steven’s family will always remember and treasure his “no shenanigans” personality.

Steven’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a late date.

We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Steven Lynn Marple. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

