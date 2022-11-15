USMS CUFFED Task Force capture FCI Beckley escapee

Kevin Davis, 32, went missing on Sun. Nov. 13.
Kevin Davis, 32, went missing on Sun. Nov. 13.(Fed. Bureau of Prisons)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:03 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia, CUFFED Task Force have apprehended Kevin Davis.

Davis escaped from the escaped from the satellite campus adjacent to FCI Beckley around 10 p.m. Sunday evening.

The West Virginia Army National Guard to assisted the USMS by providing air surveillance of the area with a helicopter.

Davis was found hiding in a wooded area close to the prison, and was taken into custody around 7 p.m. Mon. Nov.14.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

