Wintry precipitation in the mountains today!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rain showers will push through the lowlands and snow showers, and even some freezing rain, will move through the highlands today, but how long will this last? Find out in the video above!

A low-pressure system is lifting in from the southwest today, bringing moisture and precipitation to West Virginia in the process. Most of this precipitation will push in during the morning until the mid-evening, with rain showers in the lowlands and freezing rain (and some snow) in the mountainous areas. Most of the precipitation leaves by around 10 PM. By that time, expect around 0.1″ of ice in some areas, along with 1″ of snow in some locations. This could lead to slick roads, potentially affecting your commute. As a result, the National Weather Service has parts of the mountain counties under a Winter Weather Advisory until between 1 AM to 7 AM tomorrow. Make sure to give yourself extra time on the roads just in case. Besides that, skies will be cloudy, with light winds and temperatures in the low-40s. Overnight, skies will be cloudy, with leftover moisture turning into isolated rain and snow showers in the mountainous areas. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the 30s. Tomorrow, temperatures will only reach the upper-30s at most, and skies will be cloudy. The cool temperatures, plus leftover moisture moving in from out west, will mean isolated snow showers pushing into West Virginia throughout the day, resulting in snow accumulation in the mountains. The snow showers will last into Thursday morning, before they move out, and by that time, we’ll likely see a few inches of snowfall in the highest ridges of our region (which that snow will be between today and Thursday morning). That could mean slick spots on the roads, so be aware of that in your travels. Thereafter, a high-pressure system out west will bring dry, stable air into West Virginia. So even though disturbances will bring clouds over the weekend, there will still be some sunshine. Temperatures will stay in the 30s, however, so you may want a coat. In short, today and tomorrow will bring ice and snow to a few areas in West Virginia, and the rest of the week will be cold and dry.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Rain in the lowlands, wintry mix in the mountains throughout the afternoon and evening hours. High: 46.

Tonight: Cloudy skies, with an isolated shower or two pushing in. Not much rain is expected, however. Southwest winds of 5-10 mph. Low: 37.

Wednesday: Cloudy skies, with a few rain and snow showers pushing in during the morning and afternoon. Westerly winds of 10-15 mph. High: 41.

Thursday: Cloudy skies, with a few snow flurries during the morning. West-southwest winds of 10-15 mph. High: 38.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.