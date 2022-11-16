Body discovered in Nicholas County
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman’s body was discovered on Monday in Nicholas County, according to the Nicholas County Sheriff.
Court documents identify the woman as 52-year-old JoAnn Riffle, of Sylvester in Boone County.
The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department says Riffle’s body was discovered on Deepwell Rd. on a power line right-of-way.
The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston to determine a cause of death.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
Further information has not been released.
