Body discovered in Nicholas County

(WECT)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman’s body was discovered on Monday in Nicholas County, according to the Nicholas County Sheriff.

Court documents identify the woman as 52-year-old JoAnn Riffle, of Sylvester in Boone County.

The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department says Riffle’s body was discovered on Deepwell Rd. on a power line right-of-way.

The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston to determine a cause of death.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Further information has not been released.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Demolition effort underway at Meadowbrook Mall to set way new anchor
Demolition effort underway at Meadowbrook Mall for new anchor
Chance Austin Williams
MCSO searching for man connected to fatal crash, warrant issued
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Lyons out as WVU athletic director, Gee comments on Neal Brown’s job status
Desiree Corder
Clarksburg woman smoked meth while 3-year-old wandered in rain, police say

Latest News

wdtv
Local food pantry looking for donations for holiday season
Camden Clark Medical Center
Officials investigating a bomb threat made to Ruby Memorial from WVU Camden Clark
Buck firearms season starts next week, Big Buck Photo Contest returns
West Virginia DHHR announces major rate increase for ambulance services