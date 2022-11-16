Buck firearms season starts next week, Big Buck Photo Contest returns

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s buck firearms season is set to start on Monday, Nov. 21.

Gov. Justice reminds hunters that they need to purchase their license and deer stamps before the season starts if they want a chance to take an additional buck during the state’s most popular hunting season.

“West Virginia’s buck firearms season is an incredible time of year and one of the most exciting ways you can enjoy a hunting adventure and experience all of the outdoor goodness our beautiful state has to offer,” Gov. Justice said. “Whether you’re a lifelong hunter like me or just getting started, I want to encourage you to get into the woods in the next two weeks and join the thousands of hunters who have helped make this special season one of West Virginia’s most beloved and time-honored traditions.”

Resident hunters and non-resident hunters who want a chance to harvest an additional buck must purchase a Class RG or Class RRG stamp, respectively online or at an authorized license retailer by 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 20.

The two-week season will open Nov. 21 and run through Dec. 4.

Resident landowners may harvest an extra buck without purchasing an RG stamp if they are hunting on their own property.

Nonresident hunters who own land in West Virginia are not exempt from purchasing a license or the extra buck stamp, even if hunting on their own property.

Hunters are reminded that they are required to use their permanent DNR identification number to check in their game online, at a license agent or by calling 1-844-WVCHECK.

All deer harvested on Nov. 21-22 in Barbour, Jackson, Mason and Upshur counties must be brought to a designated biological game examination station.

In eight counties and portions of two counties, hunters are required to take an antlerless deer before harvesting a second antlered deer.

Gov. Justice also announced the return of West Virginia’s Big Buck Photo Contest.

Big Buck Photo Contest (Gov. Jim Justice's Communication Office)

The contest gives hunters an opportunity to share photos of their buck harvest for a chance to win prizes.

The contest is open to West Virginia residents and nonresidents and includes two divisions: a youth division for hunters 17 and younger and an adult division for hunters 18 and older.

Five participants from each division will win prizes.

To enter the contest, hunters must submit a photo with a buck they harvest during a 2022 hunting season along with a short account of their hunt.

Submissions may be uploaded using the Big Buck Photo Contest entry form online. Those entering must have a valid 2022 West Virginia Hunting License and will need to enter the 13-digit DNR-issued game check number for their bucks.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.