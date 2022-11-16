David Carlyle Clay

David Carlyle Clay
By Master Control
Published: Nov. 16, 2022
David Carlyle Clay, 37, Clarksburg passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022. He was born in Wheeling on September 9, 1985, a son of Edward C. and LaVonia E. Childs Clay who survive in Stonewood. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his significant other, Sarah Freeland; two children, Amari Carlyle Clay and Mia Elizabeth Clay; one brother, Daniel Clay of Stonewood; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. David was a graduate of Robert C. Byrd High School. David enjoyed the guitar, playing basketball, and working on cars.  He was a quick witted, loving and cared greatly for his friends. There will be a gathering of family and friends on Sunday, November 20, 2022 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort. A private graveside service will be held by the family. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com.  A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

