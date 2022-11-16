Deputy injured in Allen shooting undergoes surgery to amputate leg

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - A Floyd County deputy injured during a shooting in Allen, Kentucky on June 30, had surgery Monday to amputate his leg below his knee.

Deputy Darrin Lawson’s fiancé, Madyson Nunnery posted on Facebook saying the amputation was six inches below his knee joint.

“This decision wasn’t made lightly and ultimately, this is where we are. He underwent the amputation yesterday and after yet another hospital stay, rehab stays, and physical therapy appointments he will begin working with prosthetic teams soon,” the post read.

Lawson did an interview with WSAZ in late July, after his eighth surgery on his leg. During that interview he said has still at risk of losing his leg.

In the post, Nunnery asked for prayers as the family navigates this new way of life especially for their young daughter.

“We could have never imagined our lives being forever changed on that horrific evening in June due the actions of one evil person. But, we are strong and Darrin is resilient. Our community has supported us endlessly, even in their own time of grief and that is something we are forever grateful for,” Nunnery wrote.

She said they will continue to adjust and make handicap modifications to their home and stay strong.

“Although I will never understand why this happened, and I can ask the question over and over, I am able to find comfort in knowing that we have support. Although this isn’t the outcome we hoped for during these challenging months, Darrin is still with us to tell his story and that alone is enough to keep us going,” Nunnery said.

Lawson is being released from the hospital Wednesday.

A GoFundMe for Deputy Lawson has been set up here.

