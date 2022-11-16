Financial experts: Investing in crypto can be a serious risk

WTAP News @ 5 - Financial experts: Investing in crypto can be a serious risk
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With recent news of cryptocurrency companies — such as FTX and BlockFi — going under, financial experts are saying for clients and those out there to think twice before looking at crypto.

Financial experts with Hall Financial Advisors say that investing in crypto can be a serious risk factor.

Certified financial planner, Kevin Knab says that some companies in crypto are going without any regulations and process and transparency about the currency associated with the company.

And although there are fluctuations with physical forms of currency — including the U.S. dollar — the market for crypto is still too uncertain to gauge and can at times be volatile as Knab says.

“To us, as advisors, we actually view that as a significant increase in risk. Because when we come down to investing, we believe it comes down to fundamentals,” says Knab. “Are there earnings? Is there a balance sheet that supports the price of some of these goods or these assets? And ultimately, at the end of the day, we don’t have that transparency yet with these cryptocurrencies to show whether or not they are overvalued, undervalued or just right. And when we see these huge swings on a daily basis, it does signal that there’s increased risk underlying those assets.”

Knab also says that a lot of as to why companies like FTX failed is because of accruing too much leverage and loans.

Hall Financial Advisors officials say to do research before investing in this sort of market, but it does put a “high-risk factor” into the client’s portfolio.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Demolition effort underway at Meadowbrook Mall to set way new anchor
Demolition effort underway at Meadowbrook Mall for new anchor
Desiree Corder
Clarksburg woman smoked meth while 3-year-old wandered in rain, police say
Camden Clark Medical Center
Officials investigating a bomb threat made to Ruby Memorial from WVU Camden Clark
West Virginia DHHR announces major rate increase for ambulance services
WVDHHR issues overdose alert warning for 23 counties

Latest News

Monongalia County Schools
Three Mon County schools remain on lockdown as deputies search for murder suspect
US 219 near Davis
Officials urging caution on slick roads in NCWV
Kayla Smith's Thursday Morning Forecast | November 17, 2022
Kayla Smith's Thursday Morning Forecast | November 17, 2022
Lewis Co. Football
Lewis County community working to bring turf field to LCHS
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week - Jorjalynn Ward
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week - Jorjalynn Ward