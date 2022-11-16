First Alert Evening Forecast

The next few days are going to be cold and breezy!
By Kevin Corriveau and WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kevin’s Evening Forecast for November 16th, 2022

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Cloudy: Low: 28

Thursday: Cloudy: High: 37

Friday: Cloudy: High: 38

Saturday: Mostly sunny: High: 38

Latest News

Expected highs for today, November 16, 2022.
Cloudy skies, and isolated snow showers, today!
Kevin Corriveau Weather
First Alert Evening Forecast
Futurecast showing conditions at 4 PM, November 15, 2022.
Wintry precipitation in the mountains today!
precip tomorrow
Precip tomorrow to be wintry and dangerous for mountains