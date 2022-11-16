First Alert Evening Forecast
The next few days are going to be cold and breezy!
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kevin’s Evening Forecast for November 16th, 2022
For more details on your local forecast check out the video above.
If you have weather pictures or videos you’d like to send us, you can submit them here by clicking this link https://www.wdtv.com/community/user-content/
Clarksburg Forecast
Tonight: Cloudy: Low: 28
Thursday: Cloudy: High: 37
Friday: Cloudy: High: 38
Saturday: Mostly sunny: High: 38
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.