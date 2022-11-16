Cloudy skies, and isolated snow showers, today!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After widespread rain in the lowlands and a wintry mix and freezing rain in the mountains yesterday, today will be cloudy, with isolated snow showers. As for how long they will stick around, find out in the video above.

Yesterday, a low-pressure system lifted from the southwest and brought widespread rain to the lowlands and some freezing rain to the mountains, resulting in ice accumulation in some areas and about half an inch of rain in the lowlands. Today, there will not be as much moisture in the area, so no widespread rain is expected. Instead, leftover moisture, combined with highs in the upper-30s, will mean isolated snow showers moving through during the afternoon and evening hours. In the mountains, temperatures will be cool enough to sustain snow accumulation, as the showers push in. Overnight, skies will still be cloudy, with isolated snow showers in the mountainous areas and a few flurries in the lowlands. Winds will come from out west at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will drop into the upper-20s. Then tomorrow afternoon, skies will still be cloudy, with isolated snow showers in the mountains and a few flurries in the lowlands. Winds will still come from out west at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will only reach the upper-30s. Then by tomorrow night, any leftover moisture will move east, allowing the snow to dry out. By the time it does, between today and tomorrow, we’ll likely see about 1″ to 2″ of snow accumulation in the mountains, with trace amounts in the lowlands. Thereafter, a high-pressure system from out west will push in, resulting in partly sunny skies this weekend. So the only issue for this weekend will be staying warm, with highs in the 30s. The chilly, quiet conditions will last into the first half of next week. In short, today and tomorrow will be cloudy, with isolated snow showers, and the weekend will be dry and chilly.

And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Cloudy skies. In the lowlands, a few snow flurries, and in the mountains, rain and snow showers will push through at times. Westerly winds of 10-15 mph. High: 43.

Tonight: A few more isolated snow showers in the evening, before drying out overnight. Cloudy skies. West-southwest winds of 10-15 mph. Low: 27.

Thursday: Cloudy skies, with a few snow flurries in the lowlands and snow showers in the mountainous areas. West-southwest winds of 10-15 mph. High: 37.

Friday: Overcast skies, slight chance of an isolated snow shower. West-southwest winds of 10-20 mph. High: 39.

