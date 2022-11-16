Local food pantry looking for donations for holiday season

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Shepherd’s Corner has been helping feed the people of Bridgeport and Harrison County for decades.

This year, the pantry is continuing its mission, but it is finding it harder to do so.

Reverend Jim Lang is Co-Director of Shepherd’s Corner. He says with food prices increasing, the pantry is seeing an influx of people.

He says some days they’re seeing up to three or four times as many people coming in for help as in the past.

“We do 5 or 6 food orders a day. The pandemic had dropped down, then all of sudden it surged back up, so we have days where we do 15 to 20 food orders. Some days we do 10 or 15. It just depends,” Reverend Lang said.

On top of food, the pantry also provides clothes to Harrison County residents who are in need, but Lang says without the public’s help, they may not be able to provide as much help.

He says they always take donations, but they’re needed now as much as ever.

“We really enjoy helping people. We have a lot of people that come in here and they are really needy, and we do our best to help them. We have a standard food order that we give depending on the size of the family. Sometimes, we get a special needs family like vegetarian or if they have an autistic child that only wants a certain kind of baked beans, we try to accommodate them,” Lang said.

Even facing struggles themselves, those at Shepherd’s Corner say they’re still finding ways to give back for the holidays.

The pantry selected 5 families this year to receive Thanksgiving baskets.

They hope with more donations they can help even more during Christmas.

“Jesus said you know if you do it on to others you do it on to me so we help the needy as best we can,” Lang said.

