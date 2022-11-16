Man accused of sexual abuse heading to trial

WTAP News @ 6
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Duane Byrd is heading to trial on November 29th, 2022 in Judge Waters courtroom.

Byrd is accused of sexually touching a relative while the child slept in a home in Parkersburg. Police say it happened in 2020.

He is charged with sexual abuse.

If he is found guilty of that charge, he could spend 10-20 years in prison.

Previous coverage: https://www.wtap.com/2021/10/07/parkersburg-man-charged-with-sexual-abuse/

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Demolition effort underway at Meadowbrook Mall to set way new anchor
Demolition effort underway at Meadowbrook Mall for new anchor
Desiree Corder
Clarksburg woman smoked meth while 3-year-old wandered in rain, police say
Camden Clark Medical Center
Officials investigating a bomb threat made to Ruby Memorial from WVU Camden Clark
West Virginia DHHR announces major rate increase for ambulance services
WVDHHR issues overdose alert warning for 23 counties

Latest News

Monongalia County Schools
Three Mon County schools remain on lockdown as deputies search for murder suspect
US 219 near Davis
Officials urging caution on slick roads in NCWV
Kayla Smith's Thursday Morning Forecast | November 17, 2022
Kayla Smith's Thursday Morning Forecast | November 17, 2022
Lewis Co. Football
Lewis County community working to bring turf field to LCHS
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week - Jorjalynn Ward
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week - Jorjalynn Ward