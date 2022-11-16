Man sentenced for shooting woman in the head

Man sentenced for shooting woman in the head
Man sentenced for shooting woman in the head(WVRJA)
By Brenda Bryan
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:34 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was sentenced Tuesday to one to five years in jail for a shooting that seriously injured a woman last year, the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Brett Peters, who’s in his early 40s, also was ordered to complete a treatment program in jail.

The shooting happened April 2, 2021 in the 600 block of Childress Road in the Alum Creek area. Investigators say a woman was shot in the head.

In September, Peters pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding.

For previous coverage:

Man pleads guilty in connection with shooting

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Demolition effort underway at Meadowbrook Mall to set way new anchor
Demolition effort underway at Meadowbrook Mall for new anchor
Chance Austin Williams
MCSO searching for man connected to fatal crash, warrant issued
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Lyons out as WVU athletic director, Gee comments on Neal Brown’s job status
Cox, Charles
Suspect found in crawl space after attempting to burglarize, murder Beaver homeowner

Latest News

Morgantown City Council.
Morgantown City Council votes to table ordinance amending Robert’s Rules of Order
First at 4 Forum: Brian Newton
First at 4 Forum: Brian Newton
Wisdom to Wealth
MCSO searching for man connected to fatal crash, warrant issued
Mooney launches 2024 bid for U.S. Senate