Morgantown City Council votes to table ordinance amending Robert’s Rules of Order

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown City Council took its second vote on a policy that would amend the Robert’s Rules of Order.

A public hearing was held at the council meeting about this before the official vote.

By voting to amend the Robert’s Rules council would no longer strictly use these rules, they would only be a guideline second to the rules created by the city.

During the discussion about the potential amendment, Deputy Mayor Danielle Trumble told the council that there were too many unanswered questions for her to vote yes at this time.

“We literally just had a question as to whether the public hearings were timed. No one knows the answer to that. So, I don’t think we should be giving Robert’s Rules of Order less of a priority than our own rules. When we don’t even know what those rules are,” she said.

Trumble told the council she requested a copy of the city’s rules and only received the following three updates to the order of procedure three updates to the public portion, and the formation of a committee of the whole.

Mayor Jenny Selin argued that by amending Robert’s Rules, she felt it would create a modern outlook with what she said was more transparency.

“I feel that this would be more transparent in that the rules. Wherever they be located would from the past or the current would be congregated in one place,” she explained.

Trumble motioned to table the ordinance until more information was available regarding the city’s rules.

Selin added they planned to create a committee in order to move forward with the ordinance.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.