National Apprenticeship Week: A look at a local tech school

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This week is the 8th annual National Apprenticeship Week. It’s an initiative to bring attention to the growing demand for hands on workers and trades that are crucial to our infrastructure.

Fred Eberle Technical Center in Buckhannon is a huge stepping for more than a dozen of these trades.

Robert Lowther is an electrical instructor at the school.

He says not only do his students get crucial classroom instruction, but they get to apply what they learn in an exciting workplace environment.

“Hands on skills are something that’s never going to go out of style; buildings always have to be built, have to be wired, people need taking care of in the healthcare field -- there’s always a skill set out there for anybody willing to work with their hands,” said Lowther.

There are a variety of programs available that move at different paces.

Here Lowther is teaching a pre-apprenticeship 2 year/1,080 hour career and technical education program.

He says upon completion, this sets students up for the West Virginia journeyman license. After passing that test he says more opportunities are available for students to earn money while they learn.

“That’s also a really cool deal for the students; they can actually earn while they learn whenever they go into a Department of Labor apprenticeship, most of them are four to five years long, they’re earning money while they’re learning and they’re working in their trades everyday,” said Lowther.

Lowther says in his case not only was able complete his apprenticeship to become an electrician, but it helped him to earn another degree as well.

“I was able to take the training that I have through my apprenticeship and apply to a degree that I had to get for my position here at the tech center, so I was actually able to take my apprenticeship credits and apply them toward a degree,” said Lowther.

For more information on how an apprenticeship may benefit you and your future, contact the Community and Technical College System of West Virginia.

Keeping you connected in Buckhannon, John Blashke 5 news.

