Road work in White Hall causing problems for businesses

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s not common for there to be open tables during dinner time at Muriale’s Italian Kitchen.

But Assistant Manager Michael Shaw said it’s something they’ve been seeing more and more.

The restaurant sits not far from the stretch of I-79 where the barrier split has been for several months.

Along with that they are experiencing road work right in front of their building, causing more traffic back up from people trying to take that way to avoid I-79.

“At first it wasn’t bad they were pretty good at getting people moving along rather quickly. In recent months it has certainly slowed down, just the other Saturday we had five reservations canceled. I think partly because of the weather and partly because of the traffic it’s been so bad lately.”

The split has been the site of numerous wrecks, including several that have caused major traffic delays.

Earlier this month a semi-truck crash left the southbound lanes closed for more than 8 hours, right through the evening rush hour, and Muriale’s dinner rush as well.

“With everything down, I-79 plus getting off the exit then coming down 250 it has been a mess in recent months”

The split was supposed to be removed by now, but the DOH said poor weather conditions on Monday led to the work being postponed.

Instead, crews will begin working Wednesday night, with the department saying crews will be working 24/7 to get it removed.

They said the work should be wrapped up by Friday.

Whenever it ultimately happens, Shaw said it’ll be a welcomed relief not just for him, but his customers.

“I do get it because I think three lanes is way better than having two, and these rockslides have been so bad recently I’m happy that they are fixing it, it’s just a matter of time before it will be done. "

