United Way receives large donation for new scholarship

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties has received a large donation for a new scholarship.

It’s called the Lewis Marshall Swann Education Fund.

It helps students in Private Christian Schools who have needs that aren’t being met. This includes books, food, clothing, and more.

Larry Swann and his wife Amy made the generous donation.

Swann said having those essentials can really make a difference and change a child’s life.

“Keep them focused on their faith-based education without the distractions of worrying about whether or not they have the proper tennis shoes, whether they have all their books or not, if you go to a catholic school make sure they have uniforms that don’t have a lot of holes in them. You can change children’s lives.”

He said there are still needs, and they want to make sure those things are provided for students.

The fund will only apply to private schools in Harrison and Doddridge County.

Eligible schools can put a referral to the United Ways office for review.

