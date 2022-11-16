West Virginia DHHR announces major rate increase for ambulance services

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has announced a 10% increase in ambulance ground transportation rates.

The increase will provide more than 200 ambulance providers in West Virginia with $11.8 million in additional reimbursements per fiscal year, officials said.

“We have so much gratitude for West Virginia’s ambulance and emergency medical services workers, especially during the last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting stress on the state’s health care system,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Together with Gov. Justice, we requested this increase because these funds are critical to our local ambulance services, many of which operate in rural areas where access to healthcare is limited. I am proud to make this announcement today because I know how much it will mean for all our EMS workers, and all the West Virginians who rely on them to respond when they’re needed most.”

Effective Wednesday and retroactively beginning July 1, 2022, West Virginia’s ambulance rate will now be paid at the same rate as Medicare. This is the maximum rate that Medicaid is allowed to pay by statute.

Reimbursement is the same for both governmental and private providers, officials said.

DHHR’s Bureau for Medical Services submitted the State Plan Amendment on Sept. 8 and the amendment was approved by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services on Nov. 9.

