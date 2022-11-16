WVDHHR issues overdose alert warning for 23 counties

(AP images)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has issued an overdose alert for 23 of the state’s counties.

The DHHR has used predictive models to highlight counties throughout West Virginia that they consider high risk for an increase in overdose activity in the next 36 hours.

Officials said illicit drugs are unpredictable and lethal.

The following counties were listed by the DHHR:

  • Berkeley
  • Boone
  • Brooke
  • Cabell
  • Clay
  • Grant
  • Hampshire
  • Hancock
  • Hardy
  • Jefferson
  • Kanawha
  • Lincoln
  • Logan
  • Marshall
  • Mason
  • Mineral
  • Morgan
  • Ohio
  • Pendleton
  • Putnam
  • Wayne
  • Wetzel
“Based on predictive models of surrounding counties, the highlighted WV counties are considered...
“Based on predictive models of surrounding counties, the highlighted WV counties are considered high risk for an increase in overdose activity in the next 36 hours."(West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources)

Naloxone can be obtained from your local pharmacy or health department for anyone who uses drugs.

The DHHR says to call 1-844-HELP4WV to access treatment and recovery resources.

