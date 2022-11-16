WVU plans to expand rural opioid response program

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University’s Institute for Community and Rural Health plans to use a $1 million grant to continue expanding resources across West Virginia through the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program.

The program addresses barriers to prevention, treatment and recovery services for substance use disorder, including opioid use disorder.

This is the second time the Institute has received $1 million in funding for the program. The first time was in 2019.

“The funding renewal will provide a tremendous opportunity to strengthen and expand substance use disorder prevention, treatment, and recovery services in rural communities within the Mid-Ohio Valley,” Amy Snodgrass, project director, said. “Through the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program, ten counties will now have access to mobile units, a county drop-in recovery center, peer support services, recovery classes, case management and behavioral health programming through services offered at rural health clinics.”

The first funding cycle enabled program development in the following counties throughout West Virginia:

  • Calhoun
  • Gilmer
  • Jackson
  • Pleasants
  • Ritchie
  • Roane
  • Tyler
  • Wirt
  • Wood

With the new grant, the outreach will continue and also expand into Doddridge County.

With a focus on developing connections and community collaboration, the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program is designed to build programs to become sustainable.

In its first three years, the program has provided support through various activities such as the recruitment and retention of health care providers, evidence-based prevention education, training and professional development opportunities, expansion of existing community programs, and health screenings and referrals.

