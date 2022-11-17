Author publishes mystery novel based in West Virginia

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Storm Young is a new author and published her 2nd book this month. It’s called “The Final Secret: A West Virginia Mystery.”

She started writing it right after she published her first book.

Young said it was a very long process, but worth every second.

She got inspiration from her grandfather after he said he writes in his journal every day.

She said what better than hidden family secrets.

“It follows the story of Jess, and she gets a mysterious phone call from her grandfather. This rises suspicion about his health. So, her and her best friend Hastings decide that they need to travel to Tyler County to see what’s going on with him. While they’re there she starts to unravel a whole bunch of family secrets that just might lead her to a hidden treasure, but is all this treasure worth risking her life? I guess readers are going to have to wait and find out.”

Young said it has a big twist at the end.

If you would like to purchase it, you can find it on Amazon as a paperback or e-book.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.