Author publishes mystery novel based in West Virginia

By Lauren Farnsworth
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Storm Young is a new author and published her 2nd book this month. It’s called “The Final Secret: A West Virginia Mystery.”

She started writing it right after she published her first book.

Young said it was a very long process, but worth every second.

She got inspiration from her grandfather after he said he writes in his journal every day.

She said what better than hidden family secrets.

“It follows the story of Jess, and she gets a mysterious phone call from her grandfather. This rises suspicion about his health. So, her and her best friend Hastings decide that they need to travel to Tyler County to see what’s going on with him. While they’re there she starts to unravel a whole bunch of family secrets that just might lead her to a hidden treasure, but is all this treasure worth risking her life? I guess readers are going to have to wait and find out.”

Young said it has a big twist at the end.

If you would like to purchase it, you can find it on Amazon as a paperback or e-book.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Demolition effort underway at Meadowbrook Mall to set way new anchor
Demolition effort underway at Meadowbrook Mall for new anchor
Desiree Corder
Clarksburg woman smoked meth while 3-year-old wandered in rain, police say
Monongalia County Schools
Three Mon County schools remain on lockdown as deputies search for murder suspect
Camden Clark Medical Center
Officials investigating a bomb threat made to Ruby Memorial from WVU Camden Clark
WVDHHR issues overdose alert warning for 23 counties

Latest News

Storm Young is a new author and published her 2nd book this month. It’s called “The Final...
- clipped version
First at 4 Forum: Jason Young
First at 4 Forum: Jason Young
It was supposed to be removed earlier this week. However, the work was postponed due to weather.
Drivers asked to be patient as crews remove ‘split barrier’ on I-79
Joshua Walther
DNA evidence from burglary leads to more charges for man accused of shooting at another man