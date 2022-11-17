On the evening of November 15, 2022, surrounded by her loving family, Billie Anne Cork Clevenger danced through the gates of heaven and into the arms of her lord and savior, Jesus Christ. Billie was born on May 11, 1934 to Fred and Pauline Cork in a little house on Davisson Run in Clarksburg and lived in that area much of her life. She will return there to rest in Boring Cemetery, finishing her journey within sight of where it began. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Ronald Cork, who wait for her there. She leaves behind her three heartbroken children, Leslie Moran Bond and her husband, Bryan, Lori Moran Smith and her boyfriend, Berry Mobley, and Bryan Todd Moran and his wife, Shari, as well as grandchildren Lyndis Caldwell and husband Dakota, Billy Joe Smith, Skylar Smith, Christopher Todd, Alec Moran, and Kameron Moran, her much-adored great-granddaughter, Sophie White, and legions of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. She will be dearly missed by her beloved husband, Ron Clevenger, who took wonderful care of her as she declined, and her stepsons, Morgan Clevenger and Duane Clevenger, and their children. Billie is also survived by her remaining first cousins, to whom she remained close – Sonnie Brown, Sherry Daetwyler, Kevin Whigham and Karen “Joey” Patton – and her nephews R.D. and Brad Cork. “Mama” viewed life as a big adventure – in good times and in not-so-good times. She was perpetually cheerful, resilient, and a stubborn mule. She was also fun and silly, with a quick wit and sense of humor. She was a favorite aunt and cousin to many. In a world of givers and takers, Mom was a giver. She gave away her last dollar multiple times during her life to people she thought needed it more than she did. She was a wonderful cook and loved to feed people, friends and strangers alike. She would give anybody a ride anywhere, likely scaring them a bit in the process. A talented writer, she put her skills to use in workplace publications, newspaper articles and other outlets. She often crafted special poems in celebration of life events of people close to her, and in worship of her Jesus. She loved pretty clothes, sparkly costume jewelry, long fingernails, big hair, fuchsia lipstick, and Nina Ricci cologne. Billie Anne graduated from WI High School in 1952. Throughout her life, she enjoyed working at Monongahela Power, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, Finn Construction and Seco Electronics, eventually retiring from United Hospital Center. For many years she was active with the congregation of her church, Christian Assembly. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Friday from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 11:00 am with Reverend Fred Aves officiating. Interment will be in the Boring Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

