Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week - Philip Barbour’s Jorjalynn Ward

Ward played in the soccer state championship before traveling back to the regional volleyball championship in the same day.
By Tyler Kennett
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week is Jorjalynn Ward, a multi-sport athlete from Philip Barbour. View the full story above on how she went from the high school soccer state championship game to the volleyball regional championship game in the same day.

