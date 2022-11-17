Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week - Philip Barbour’s Jorjalynn Ward
Ward played in the soccer state championship before traveling back to the regional volleyball championship in the same day.
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week is Jorjalynn Ward, a multi-sport athlete from Philip Barbour. View the full story above on how she went from the high school soccer state championship game to the volleyball regional championship game in the same day.
