Cold temperatures persist into the weekend
More seasonable weather comes back just in time for the holiday.
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 7:12 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Temperatures well below average will continue into the weekend for much of the United States, including right here in West Virginia. A few more light snow showers may pop up on Friday as well, before sunshine returns.
