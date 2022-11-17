Cumberland Gap park superintendent heads to New River Gorge

GLEN JEAN, W.Va. (AP) — The superintendent of Cumberland Gap National Historical Park has been named to the same post at New River Gorge National Park and Preserve in West Virginia.

Charles Sellars will also manage Gauley River National Recreation Area and Bluestone National Scenic River in southern West Virginia, New River Gorge announced.

“His extensive experience in facilities management, preservation and working with park partners will guide him as the park continues to better serve visitors from West Virginia and across the country,” Gay Vietzke, National Park Service regional director, said in a news release.

Sellars said he looks forward to the new role, which he’s expected to begin after the new year.

“Being born and raised in the Appalachian Mountains gives me a great appreciation for the culture that is very much part of southern West Virginia and the New River Gorge region,” Sellars said.

Sellars has been superintendent of Cumberland Gap since 2019 and previously was superintendent of Andersonville National Historic Site. He also was acting superintendent of Tennessee’s Fort Donelson National Battlefield and National Cemetery; chief of facility management at three parks, including Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area; and deputy chief of facility management at Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

