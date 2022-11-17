DNA evidence from burglary leads to more charges for man accused of shooting at another man

VALLEY BEND, W.Va (WDTV) - A man who allegedly shot at another man in Randolph County in April is facing more charges after officers confirmed DNA evidence from a burglary.

33-year-old Joshua Walther allegedly shot a man who saw him walking down the street and offered him a ride.

When Walther went to get in the car, he reportedly pulled out a handgun. When the driver drove away, Walther fired a shot that hit the tailgate.

Officers tracked down Walther and arrested him on April 13 and charged him with wanton endangerment.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said they received a letter from the WVSP Laboratory earlier this month that linked blood evidence from Walther to two break-ins that happened in the Valley Bend area on April 13.

Authorities said blood and shoe prints were found around multiple entry points to one home and fingerprints and 9 mm bullets and casings at another home.

At the time Walther was arrested, investigators found a stolen handgun, multiple items covered in blood, and a white shirt and hat that matched what he was wearing in security camera footage provided to authorities.

Walther is now facing additional charges of burglary, attempted burglary, two counts of wanton endangerment with a firearm, and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Walther is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $200,000 cash only bond.

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE

Man in custody after allegedly shooting at another man

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.