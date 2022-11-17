Financial counselors give tips on how to save up this holiday season

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With Thanksgiving shopping still going on and holiday shopping around the corner as well, many will be watching their wallets this holiday season.

Financial counselors at Consumer Credit Counseling Service of the Mid-Ohio Valley say that if you are looking to shop for family and friends to look at what you are going to budget and go from there. Not only with budgeting gifts, but also cards and wrapping paper as well.

Counselors with the group say that looking at sales and research. Especially with the way inflation can impact a spending budget.

“Anyone and everyone who has had a certain budget that they’ve been sticking to and then this inflation happens -- without an increase in their income or decreases in other expenses -- they’re going to get hit with the impact of inflation. It’s very unfortunate and I do hope that prices will go back down,” says financial counselor, Hailey Wright.

Other ideas to save on money are fun gift exchanges, such as “White Elephant” and “Secret Santa.” And if you are looking to decorate, you can create crafts at home for the holidays.

The group also has a “holiday on a budget worksheet” that is available on its website, you can find it by pressing this link to get started.

