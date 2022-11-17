First Alert Evening Forecast

The cold air is with us for the next few days!
By Kevin Corriveau and WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kevin’s Evening Forecast for November 16th, 2022

For more details on your local forecast check out the video above.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Cloudy: Low: 26

Friday: Cloudy and breezy: High: 36

Saturday: Sunny and cool: High: 36

Sunday: Sunny and cold: High: 30

