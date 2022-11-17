Jamey Lynn Corbin, age 47 of Fairmont, WV was tragically taken on November 15, 2022. Born in 1975 on the 7th of July to his loving parents, Randall and Karen Corbin of Fairmont. Jamey’s heart was so big that it encompassed those in his presence. His greatest joy was in giving and helping others. He thought nothing of going without to give to someone else. At the time of his passing, he was employed at Medbridge Medical as a Revenue Cycle Specialist where his coworkers called him a generous kind soul but also a “work horse”. He took his work seriously and his friendships even more so. He was a 1993 graduate of North Marion Highschool. His passing has been devasting to those he left behind. However, his light and love will live on. He leaves behind a brother, Randy Corbin (Sarra) of Teverbaugh, WV, sister Lisa Coleman (Steve Miller) of Fairmont, WV, neices: Savannah and Kayla Corbin, nephews: Chance and Tanner Coleman and Corey and Cole Corbin. Great nephews: Austin and Blake Corbin. He leaves behind aunts: Kathie Salisbury and Betty Corbin, uncles: Danny Holbert (Althea), Walter “Butch” Holbert (Carol) and beloved dog Bently and many cousins and friends. As our hearts break, we know it’s not good-bye forever, it is just till we meet again. In keeping with his wishes, his body will be cremated, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home is honored to be handling his arrangements. Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.carpenterandford.com

