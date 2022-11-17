Lewis County community working to bring turf field to LCHS

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Hopefully, the third time was the charm for the Lewis County community as they worked to make the high school football field turf instead of grass.

Lewis County was only one of three schools in the North Central West Virginia Big 10 that do not use turf for football and one of two schools that don’t have turf for soccer.

Lewis County High School Assistant Principal and Athletic Director said this has, caused issues for them in several capacities.

“We actually had to cancel two soccer games this year because of rain. There was standing water on the field, and it made it unplayable. Where if we would have had turf. We could have just went on and played like any other game,” he explained.

Members of the community have been trying to do this project for years. However, things have gotten in the way, like the COVID-19 pandemic.

They were working to create a committee to start fundraising for the over $1,000,000 project.

Fisher explained that he wanted all students to have a fair advantage when they were competing.

“Help our kids compete with the Big 10 or schools outside of the Big 10. If we go outside to compete and they have turf, and we don’t, I’m just trying to level the playing field. So, our kids can compete and not have to worry about going from grass to turf.” he said.

The next meeting for the committee will be held November 30 at 6 p.m. at LCHS Cafeteria.

