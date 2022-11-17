Man accused of stabbing brother during argument over cats

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man accused of stabbing his brother Thursday afternoon is facing malicious wounding charges, according to court documents.

A criminal complaint states when deputies arrived at the home along Casdorph Road in Sissonville, a man suffering from a large cut told them he had been stabbed in the stomach by his brother.

Deputies arrested Joshua Haynes after finding him in a chair near the left corner of the home.

A black/bronze kitchen style knife was sitting in another chair beside the chair Haynes was sitting in, deputies report.

The complaint states Haynes’ brother reported the two men were arguing about their pet cats when the stabbing happened.

Deputies found blood on the kitchen floor and spoke with another woman who was inside the home when the stabbing took place. The woman told deputies while she was asleep during the incident, she stated Haynes was ‘talking out of his head’ and questioned Haynes about ‘letting the cats out’ prior to the incident.

The woman told deputies the victim woke her up by opening the door holding his stomach.

Joshua Haynes, 33, of Charleston, W.Va., is now facing malicious wounding, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

