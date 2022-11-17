Man charged for sexually assaulting two minors

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Monongalia County man has been charged after officers said he sexually assaulted two minors multiple times.

Officers with the West Virginia State Police Morgantown Detachment received a complaint of a sexual assault involving a nine-year-old on Oct. 31, according to a criminal complaint.

The child alleged that 46-year-old James Mayle, of Maidsville, “made her get into the bathtub with him” and sexually assaulted her. He reportedly threatened her not to tell anyone.

The report says the complaint to troopers also included another person who said Mayle had been “messing with her since she was nine” and that she was scared for the nine-year-old.

When officers spoke with the nine-year-old at the Monongalia County Child Advocacy Center on Nov. 7, she said Mayle had been inappropriately touching her “for as long as she can remember.” Mayle allegedly told her “if she told anyone their family would be in danger.”

When troopers spoke with the other person about reported sexual assault at the Morgantown Detachment, she said Mayle sexually assaulted her “approximately 20 times” and also threatened to “hurt her or her family if she told anyone.”

Mayle has been charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault. He is being held at North Central Regional jail on a $1 million bond.

