Neglected animals, numerous dead animals found at Randolph County home, police say

VALLEY HEAD, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people have been charged after officers said several animals were being neglected, in addition to multiple cages and kennels containing “carcasses of deceased animals at varying states of decay.”

Deputies received a complaint involving animal cruelty at a home in Valley Head and responded to the home on Oct. 26, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arrival, deputies reported seeing a dog that was covered in feces with no food or water, one dog and a kitten through a garage window with no food or water, and two dogs chained to trees, one of which had dirty water and the other had no food or water. Another dog was in a kennel with water but no shelter from the elements.

As deputies walked around the property, they saw “multiple cages and kennels around the residence containing carcasses of deceased animals at varying states of decay.” In addition, there were “two decaying cows next to a creek next to a creek” behind the home.

The animals officers saw dead at the home include a kitten, rabbits, ducks, guineas, chickens, and several other animals that could not be identified, according to a criminal complaint.

There was a fenced in area of the yard that contained several farm animals, including a sheep that was wrapped in a t-shirt. Deputies said the sheep “had a severe injury to its front legs and was unable to walk.” A neighbor reportedly told officers a dog attached the sheep the previous day, and the sheep was “left to suffer for a full day.” Deputies were “forced to end the suffering of this sheep.”

The dogs and kitten were taken to the Randolph County Humane Society, deputies said.

The RCSO issued warrants to Charles and Leila Lansberry for several counts of animal neglect and depositing dead animals near waters, and they were arrested.

