Officials urging caution on slick roads in NCWV

US 219 near Davis
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 7:51 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - State highway officials are urging caution as drivers head out on roads Thursday morning.

The WV 511 Traffic Operations Center says it is monitoring snow showers across the state that could lead to slick roads for the morning commute.

WVDOH crews are out across the state treating roads.

Drivers are urged to reduce their speed and allow for extra drive time.

The DOH has compiled a list of specific areas in NCWV drivers should be aware of. To find that list click HERE.

