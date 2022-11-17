Three Mon County schools remain on lockdown as deputies search for murder suspect

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Three Monongalia County schools remain on a lockdown while deputies continue their search for a murder suspect.

South Middle School, Mountainview Elementary and the Monongalia County Technical Education Center are on a lockdown through the rest of the week, according to the Mon County Superintendent’s Office.

Officials said they will reevaluate the situation at the end of the week.

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for 23-year-old Chance Austin Williams. He is considered armed and dangerous.

A first-degree murder warrant was issued on Tuesday by the MCSO after a body was found in a vehicle Tuesday morning on Greenbag Rd. near the intersection of Luckey Lane.

The body, which was identified as 47-year-old Jamey Lynn Corbin, had injuries that were “not consistent with a motor vehicle accident.” Investigators determined Williams had also been in the vehicle.

