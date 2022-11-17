Three Mon County schools remain on lockdown as deputies search for murder suspect

Monongalia County Schools
Monongalia County Schools
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Three Monongalia County schools remain on a lockdown while deputies continue their search for a murder suspect.

South Middle School, Mountainview Elementary and the Monongalia County Technical Education Center are on a lockdown through the rest of the week, according to the Mon County Superintendent’s Office.

Officials said they will reevaluate the situation at the end of the week.

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for 23-year-old Chance Austin Williams. He is considered armed and dangerous.

A first-degree murder warrant was issued on Tuesday by the MCSO after a body was found in a vehicle Tuesday morning on Greenbag Rd. near the intersection of Luckey Lane.

The body, which was identified as 47-year-old Jamey Lynn Corbin, had injuries that were “not consistent with a motor vehicle accident.” Investigators determined Williams had also been in the vehicle.

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE

MCSO searching for man connected to fatal crash, warrant issued

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Demolition effort underway at Meadowbrook Mall to set way new anchor
Demolition effort underway at Meadowbrook Mall for new anchor
Desiree Corder
Clarksburg woman smoked meth while 3-year-old wandered in rain, police say
Camden Clark Medical Center
Officials investigating a bomb threat made to Ruby Memorial from WVU Camden Clark
West Virginia DHHR announces major rate increase for ambulance services
WVDHHR issues overdose alert warning for 23 counties

Latest News

US 219 near Davis
Officials urging caution on slick roads in NCWV
Kayla Smith's Thursday Morning Forecast | November 17, 2022
Kayla Smith's Thursday Morning Forecast | November 17, 2022
Lewis Co. Football
Lewis County community working to bring turf field to LCHS
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week - Jorjalynn Ward
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week - Jorjalynn Ward