Drivers asked to be patient as crews remove ‘split barrier’ on I-79

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The “split barrier” on I-79 in White Hall was supposed to be removed earlier this week. However, the work was postponed due to weather.

Jason Nelson is a DOH construction engineer for district four.

He said they hope to have it done by this weekend. But if weather postpones it again, they hope to have it finished before the holidays.

In the meantime, he asks that drivers be patient and aware while they are driving through the area.

“We’ve seen a lot of accidents because of distracted driving, so that’s what I really ask. It’s not just driver safety, but we have lots of people working out there too, and they’re working right along the edge of the road. They need to get home to their families in the evening too.”

Nelson said this will complete the first phases of the entire project. This includes the widening of bridges and roadways.

DOH said they hope to be completely finished with everything from Millersville exit to the South Fairmont exit by Oct. 2024.

