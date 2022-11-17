VTPD adds Ringo the pony to its force

By Andrew Webb
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Tech Police Department has a new honorary member of its police force.

Ringo is the department’s newest crime-stopping, heart-stealing, hand-shaking pony.

“He has his own community policing program called ‘Where’s Ringo the Police Patrol Pony,’” VTPD’s John Tarter said.

He shares smiles with Virginia Tech students on campus, allowing the department to spread important information.

“He’s an ambassador of goodwill and spreading happiness,” Tarter said.

“I feel that if he can be a stress reliever and bring joy during difficult times then he earns his hay,” Ringo’s owner Leslie Gregg said.

She’s the proud owner of the four-legged crime stopper and says this partnership started from her walks on Tech’s campus with Ringo.

“We happened to run into someone on campus that was overseeing the Virginia Tech Police Department and she said, ‘Oh my gosh, I’ve fallen in love with this pony, I’d love to have you come and be a part of our program,” Gregg said.

VTPD says this pony is a natural when it comes to crime prevention and with his booties and a diaper, he’s suited for all terrains.

“They’ll ask, ‘Why do you have a police patrol pony?’ and of course, our answer is, ‘why not?’ and it makes people happy and it promotes our programs and services,” Tarter said.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monongalia County Schools
Three Mon County schools remain on lockdown as deputies search for murder suspect
Temporary bridge planned over giant sinkhole on WVa road
Desiree Corder
Clarksburg woman smoked meth while 3-year-old wandered in rain, police say
Clarksburg native to guest on Blue Bloods.
Clarksburg native to appear in new episode of Blue Bloods
Demolition effort underway at Meadowbrook Mall to set way new anchor
Demolition effort underway at Meadowbrook Mall for new anchor

Latest News

Holiday traffic on Turnpike expected to exceed 700,000 vehicles
WVa Supreme Court issues opinion in scholarship ruling
Supplemental propane assistance going to some WVa families
BPD asking for help identifying people involved in alleged shoplifting
BPD asking for help identifying people involved in alleged shoplifting
W.Va. short 1,500+ certified teachers