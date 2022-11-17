W.Va. lawmakers eye legislation to make the state a safer place for children


Lawmakers in Raleigh County toured the child advocacy center ‘Just for Kids’ on Thursday morning.
Lawmakers in Raleigh County toured the child advocacy center ‘Just for Kids’ on Thursday morning.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Lawmakers in Raleigh County toured the child advocacy center ‘Just for Kids’ on Thursday morning. The non-profit helps victims of child abuse, child sexual abuse, and child neglect in several of the surrounding counties.

In the last legislative session, lawmakers provided nine million dollars to crime victims across the state after an unexpected shortfall in federal funding. At the time, child advocacy centers such as ‘Just for Kids’ were at risk of taking a major hit.

West Virginia Child Advocacy Network advocates said Del. Brandon Steele, Vice-Chair of the Judiciary Committee, was instrumental in coming through with a fix.

“Like most attorneys, I’ve come into contact with children who have experienced childhood trauma like child sex abuse and neglect. Seeing the work that these folks do is a big difference maker in making sure law enforcement and the justice system can come out with an appropriate outcome and try to restore children who have gone through a trauma like this.”

In the Spring, lawmakers also passed legislation to protect potential victims from school service personnel under investigation. Del. Jordan Maynor spearheaded the legislation to place these employees on administrative leave.

“What that does is make sure children who have been abused by folks they’ve been interfacing with on a daily basis don’t have to face their abuser while the investigation is ongoing,” said Kate Flack, CEO of the West Virginia Child Advocacy Network.

Next year, Del. Steele hopes to strengthen the code against online predators.

“I plan on having a bill coming up that will address enticing a minor for sexual purposes to more closely mirror the federal statute as well as strengthen the sentencing structure to make it more reflective of how the community feels about it at large.”

While a lot has been accomplished over the last year, Del. Mayor said there is still more work to do. “They’re doing great work for our kids and our community. With a billion dollar surplus, I think we can invest in our kids.”

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Demolition effort underway at Meadowbrook Mall to set way new anchor
Demolition effort underway at Meadowbrook Mall for new anchor
Desiree Corder
Clarksburg woman smoked meth while 3-year-old wandered in rain, police say
Camden Clark Medical Center
Officials investigating a bomb threat made to Ruby Memorial from WVU Camden Clark
WVDHHR issues overdose alert warning for 23 counties
West Virginia DHHR announces major rate increase for ambulance services

Latest News

Joshua Walther
DNA evidence from burglary leads to more charges for man accused of shooting at another man
Contour Airlines
New service provider at NCWV Airport prepares for first flight
James Mayle
Man charged for sexually assaulting two minors
The filing deadline is January 25, 2020. The primary elections are scheduled for May 12, 2020.
Neglected animals, numerous dead animals found at Randolph County home, police say
Photo credit: National Park Service
Cumberland Gap park superintendent heads to New River Gorge