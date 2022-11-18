3 Philip Barbour students taken to the hospital

(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said three students from Philip Barbour High School were taken to the hospital on Friday.

According to Barbour County Superintendent Jeff Woofter, the students were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

He said the cause and the conditions of the students are unknown at this time.

Barbour County Schools and the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident, according to Superintendent Woofter.

5 News has reached out to the BCSO for additional details.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

