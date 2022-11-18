3 Philip Barbour students taken to the hospital

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said three students from Philip Barbour High School were taken to the hospital on Friday.

According to Barbour County Superintendent Jeff Woofter, the students were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

He said the cause and the conditions of the students are unknown at this time.

Barbour County Schools and the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident, according to Superintendent Woofter.

5 News has reached out to the BCSO for additional details.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

