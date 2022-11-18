Clarksburg native to appear in new episode of Blue Bloods

By Madeline Edwards
Nov. 17, 2022
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -On November 18, Clarksburg native and West Virginia University alumna Emily Shaffer, would be making a guest appearance on Blue Bloods.

Shaffer’s acting career started in the mountain state and brought her to New York City.

She had appeared on several other shows, including The Good Fight, FBI and NCIS: New Orleans.

Shaffer said she actually auditioned for Blue Bloods 13 times before she got cast.

“It was sort of a different role for me, which was interesting. It is a little grittier and a little darker than I typically go. So, it was also really fun for me to just kind of step into a different pair of shoes than I typically do,” Shaffer explained.

The episode airs at 10 p.m. on CBS.

In addition, to Shaffer’s acting career. She was working on a short Christmas film with her husband. She told 5 News more details would be available on her social media soon.

