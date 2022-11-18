Glenville State set to host tree lighting, holiday concert

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State University is set to host its annual Tree Lighting Ceremony.

The event will be on Thursday, Dec. 1 from 6-8 p.m. in the Robert F. Kidd Library. The event will include a hot cocoa bar and music.

Festivities will continue at 7:00 p.m. when the Glenville State University Jazz Band takes the Fine Arts Center Auditorium stage.

The concert will include a set of jazz and big band classics followed by a set of holiday tunes.

Both events are free and open to the public, although donations are appreciated for the concert.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.