Glenville State set to host tree lighting, holiday concert

The Christmas tree inside the Robert F. Kidd Library at Glenville State University.
The Christmas tree inside the Robert F. Kidd Library at Glenville State University.(GSU Photo / Kristen Cosner)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State University is set to host its annual Tree Lighting Ceremony.

The event will be on Thursday, Dec. 1 from 6-8 p.m. in the Robert F. Kidd Library. The event will include a hot cocoa bar and music.

Festivities will continue at 7:00 p.m. when the Glenville State University Jazz Band takes the Fine Arts Center Auditorium stage.

The concert will include a set of jazz and big band classics followed by a set of holiday tunes.

Both events are free and open to the public, although donations are appreciated for the concert.

