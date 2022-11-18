Holiday traffic on Turnpike expected to exceed 700,000 vehicles

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials for the West Virginia Parkways Authority expect high volumes of travel during the week of Thankgiving.

Officials expect the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the following Sunday to be two of the heaviest traffic days of the year on the West Virginia Turnpike.

Traffic from Tuesday, Nov. 22 through Sunday, Nov. 27 is expected to be about 730,000 vehicles.

“Wednesday and Sunday of Thanksgiving week are typically two of the busiest travel days we experience on the West Virginia Turnpike during the entire year” said Jeff Miller, executive director of the Parkways Authority. “We expect 730,000 vehicles will pass through our toll facilities during the six-day period.

Miller expects 156,000 vehicles to pass through Turnpike toll booths on Wednesday, Nov. 23, and 165,000 on Sunday, Nov. 27.

Officials said they will be fully prepared for the high volumes of travel with additional traffic flaggers, WVSP troopers and Courtesy Patrol members to assist motorists.

