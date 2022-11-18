Holiday traffic on Turnpike expected to exceed 700,000 vehicles

(West Virginia Department of Transportation)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials for the West Virginia Parkways Authority expect high volumes of travel during the week of Thankgiving.

Officials expect the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the following Sunday to be two of the heaviest traffic days of the year on the West Virginia Turnpike.

Traffic from Tuesday, Nov. 22 through Sunday, Nov. 27 is expected to be about 730,000 vehicles.

“Wednesday and Sunday of Thanksgiving week are typically two of the busiest travel days we experience on the West Virginia Turnpike during the entire year” said Jeff Miller, executive director of the Parkways Authority. “We expect 730,000 vehicles will pass through our toll facilities during the six-day period.

Miller expects 156,000 vehicles to pass through Turnpike toll booths on Wednesday, Nov. 23, and 165,000 on Sunday, Nov. 27.

Officials said they will be fully prepared for the high volumes of travel with additional traffic flaggers, WVSP troopers and Courtesy Patrol members to assist motorists.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monongalia County Schools
Three Mon County schools remain on lockdown as deputies search for murder suspect
Temporary bridge planned over giant sinkhole on WVa road
Desiree Corder
Clarksburg woman smoked meth while 3-year-old wandered in rain, police say
Clarksburg native to guest on Blue Bloods.
Clarksburg native to appear in new episode of Blue Bloods
Demolition effort underway at Meadowbrook Mall to set way new anchor
Demolition effort underway at Meadowbrook Mall for new anchor

Latest News

WVa Supreme Court issues opinion in scholarship ruling
Supplemental propane assistance going to some WVa families
BPD asking for help identifying people involved in alleged shoplifting
BPD asking for help identifying people involved in alleged shoplifting
W.Va. short 1,500+ certified teachers